Honour to join Chennaiyin FC: Madih Talal

CHENNAI

Indian Super League team Chennaiyin FC has officially announced the exciting signing of French attacking midfielder Madih Talal. The 28-year-old playmaker returns to the Indian club circuit, bringing three seasons of proven experience and creative brilliance within the league.

Talal brings a wealth of football knowledge to his new home. Before coming to India, he started his professional journey with French clubs Angers and Amiens. He later played for Las Rozas in Spain and A.E. Kifisia in Greece. Over the past 3 years in India, he has already made his mark by playing for Punjab FC, East Bengal FC, and Jamshedpur FC.

Back in 2023, he joined Punjab FC and made a huge impact right away. He scored 6 goals and provided a remarkable 10 assists in just 22 appearances, which helped him finish as the top assist provider in the league.

Sharing his thoughts on this new adventure, Talal expressed great excitement about joining one of the ISL’s most successful teams. He mentioned that he cannot wait to meet his new teammates, work with the coaching staff, and connect with the loyal fans. He also noted that the club features a talented young squad and wants to use his experience to help everyone achieve their shared goals.

Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani also welcomed the skilled midfielder with open arms. Dani praised Talal for his creativity, consistency, and proven ability to change the game during crucial moments. Club management believes that adding Talal will heavily boost their attacking options. Because he knows the league well and can score goals while setting up chances for others, fans and experts alike expect him to play a massive role as the team fights for top honors in the upcoming season. Supporters are now eagerly looking forward to seeing him shine on the pitch.