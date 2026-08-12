Can Rulli bring glory to Manchester City?

MANCHESTER

Former Premier League champions Manchester City have officially completed the signing of experienced goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli from French club Marseille. The Argentina international has put pen to paper on a 2 year contract, keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2028. Interestingly, this marks a return to Manchester for the 34 year-old shot-stopper. Rulli previously spent the 2016-17 season at the club, though he did not make a single official appearance during that initial spell.

Now, he returns with a massive amount of elite-level experience under his belt. On the international stage, he has earned eight caps for Argentina and proudly tasted glory as part of the squads that won both the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2024 Copa America. After finalizing his transfer, Rulli shared his excitement about joining manager Enzo Maresca’s squad. He noted that an opportunity to play for a club of City’s caliber is something no player can turn down. He praised the club’s high standards and expressed eagerness to learn, grow, and train hard alongside his new teammates and staff.

Over a successful career spanning a decade, Rulli has played for several top clubs across Europe. His journey includes stints with Real Sociedad and Villarreal in Spain, Dutch powerhouse Ajax, French club Montpellier, and most recently, Marseille. One of the crowning achievements of his career came during his time with Villarreal, where he played a crucial role in helping the Spanish side defeat Manchester United to lift the 2020-21 Europa League trophy. Manchester City fans will be hoping his wealth of winning experience brings even more success to the Etihad in the coming seasons.