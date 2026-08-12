Hazlewood, Cummins back as Boland misses out

DARWIN

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins has confirmed the team’s starting lineup for their upcoming Test match against Bangladesh in Darwin. The big news from the selection announcement is that fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has won the battle for a spot, leaving dependable teammate Scott Boland out of the final 11.

This decision reunites Australia’s famous pace trio of Cummins, Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc. The 3 star fast bowlers have not played a Test match together in more than a year due to various injuries. In addition to the pace department boost, veteran spinner Nathan Lyon makes a welcome return to the side after recovering from the hamstring injury that ended his Ashes campaign early.

Leaving Boland out was a very tough call for the leadership group, especially since he performed brilliantly during the recent Ashes series when other bowlers were hurt. Cummins admitted that it is always difficult to deliver such news to a player of Boland’s high quality. However, he reminded everyone that a busy schedule of upcoming matches means Boland will undoubtedly get another chance to shine very soon.

The playing eleven also features a settled batting order. Cameron Green will bat at number 5, followed by wicketkeeper Alex Carey at number 6 and all-rounder Beau Webster at number 7. Cummins explained that the team wanted to maintain the strong middle-order balance that worked so successfully during their previous series.

Conditions at Marrara Stadium in Darwin remain slightly unpredictable because very little top-level red-ball cricket has been played at the venue over the last 20 years. While fast bowlers traditionally enjoy extra bounce on Australian pitches, Bangladesh plans to counter this by playing experienced spinners. Australia will head into the match with high confidence as they look to start their home Test summer in dominant fashion.