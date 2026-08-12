Divij, Sumuka shine as Vidyaniketan crush Ryan International

BENGALURU

Vidyaniketan Public School from Ullal secured a dominant victory over Ryan International School in the KM Ramaprasad Shield Under-16 Division II cricket tournament. The event was organized by the Karnataka State Cricket Association at the NAL National Aerospace Laboratories Stadium. After winning the toss, Vidyaniketan chose to bowl first in this exciting 50 over match. Ryan International started well, reaching 40 runs without losing a single wicket. However, a fierce bowling attack completely changed the game. Divij Sai Prasad took 5 wickets for just 17 runs in 6 overs. His teammate Sumuka matched that brilliant effort, claiming 5 wickets for only 12 runs. Struggling against this sharp spin and fast bowling, Ryan International collapsed and was bowled out for 68 runs. Vidyaniketan easily chased the target, scoring sixty-nine runs for the loss of one wicket to seal a massive nine-wicket win.