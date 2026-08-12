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BRICS cities urged to share innovation

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday called upon BRICS countries to strengthen cooperation by sharing advanced technology, knowledge, information and experiences to address common urban challenges.

Speaking as the chief guest at the BRICS Friendship Cities Conclave 2026 in Mumbai, Shinde said closer cooperation among cities could provide fresh momentum to global development and help build sustainable, resilient and citizen-centric urban centres.

He said cities were not merely structures of brick and concrete but engines of economic growth and development. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Shinde said urbanisation should be treated as an opportunity rather than a problem.

The deputy Chief minister noted that cities across countries increasingly face similar challenges, including rapid urbanisation, climate change, floods, heatwaves, traffic congestion, pollution, water management and affordable housing. He said finding solutions to these issues required cities to look beyond national boundaries and learn from one another.

Shinde stressed that successful urban development could not be measured only through tall buildings or modern skylines. Instead, ease of commuting, access to safe housing, clean air, opportunities for children and effective disaster management should remain central to urban planning.

He said Maharashtra was pursuing sustainable urban development through stronger infrastructure, digital governance and climate-responsive planning. Projects across Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Nashik, Thane and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he added, were receiving renewed momentum in areas such as metros, roads, drainage, redevelopment, affordable housing, digital services, green infrastructure and disaster management.

Mayors, urban planners, experts and representatives from BRICS cities attended the conclave.

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