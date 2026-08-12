State demands “Team Karnataka” approach as drought crisis deepens

BENGALURU

In a massive, unprecedented administrative outreach, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar convened a sweeping video conference on Tuesday, addressing over 2.5 lakh state government officials across 750 locations.

Speaking from the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha, the Chief Minister delivered a clear, impassioned mandate: politicians and bureaucrats must dismantle traditional hierarchies and operate purely as “Team Karnataka.”

Against the backdrop of a looming ecological and agricultural crisis—with 164 of the state’s 240 taluks facing severe drought conditions—the state’s leadership underscored that bureaucratic delays and corruption would be met with zero tolerance. With groundwater levels plummeting and a devastating lack of rainfall severely affecting crop yields, the government announced emergency relief measures, including the distribution of 1,00,000 fodder kits and the authorization of 51,000 man-days of labor under the VB-G Ram G employment scheme to curb rural migration.

The sprawling virtual summit brought district-level administrators, police chiefs, and local panchayat officials face-to-face with top state leadership, resulting in tailored, region-specific directives aimed at stabilizing Karnataka’s agrarian economy and reforming its public services.

Below are the detailed reports from key districts across the state, highlighting how local administrations are translating the Chief Minister’s grand vision into immediate action.