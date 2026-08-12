Government diverting attention from key issues: Venugopal

New Delhi

Congress MP K.C. Venugopal accused the BJP-led Centre of trying to divert attention from alleged police brutality against protesters during the July 20 Parliament march by highlighting police action against student agitators in Jharkhand.

Venugopal was reacting after NDA and Opposition MPs staged rival protests outside Makar Dwar of Parliament over issues, including the Jharkhand students’ agitation, selective outrage and repeated disruptions in the House.

The Opposition demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah attend Parliament and address the alleged police action against students protesting examination irregularities in Jharkhand, including allegations concerning the use of pellet guns. The NDA, meanwhile, accused the Opposition of stalling parliamentary proceedings.

Speaking to reporters, Venugopal said police action against students was condemnable wherever it occurred, but argued that the Jharkhand issue should not be used to shift focus from alleged excesses in Delhi.

His remarks came a day after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi condemned the use of force against protesting students in Jharkhand. Gandhi said students had a right to peaceful protest and urged the state government to continue dialogue and resolve their concerns.

Congress MP Amar Singh also said the party opposed lathi-charge and any use of force against students, including when such action involved a government allied with the Congress. Pramod Tiwari similarly said force against students should be condemned irrespective of location.

Samajwadi Party MP Pushpendra Saroj supported the JMM-led Jharkhand government amid the protests but cautioned that the situation should not escalate into another Jantar Mantar-like confrontation.