India slams Pakistan over pok violence

New Delhi

India strongly condemned alleged human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and other parts of Pakistan, calling on the international community to hold Islamabad accountable for what it described as repeated abuses and flagrant violations.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said more than 90 people had been killed and several others injured in PoK amid protests and growing public discontent. He alleged that Pakistani authorities had responded to the unrest with bullets, blackouts, repression and oppression.

Jaiswal was responding to questions about alleged atrocities in Balochistan, which observed its 79th Independence Day on Tuesday. He said India continued to monitor developments globally but highlighted the situation in PoK and other parts of Pakistan.

The MEA spokesperson also referred to protests that have taken place in PoK during recent months, including during and before elections. According to him, public grievances had been met with force, internet restrictions and repression, resulting in significant casualties.

The protests, initially driven by concerns over electricity prices and the rising cost of essential commodities, have expanded into demands for political reforms, greater accountability and more representative governance.

Jaiswal said the developments had attracted international attention and urged the global community to take note of the alleged violations and hold Pakistan responsible.

The remarks came amid reports and social media videos alleging police brutality during demonstrations, including in Kotli, where women protesters were reportedly seen fleeing as security forces opened fire during a rally.