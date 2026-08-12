Worker safety priority as Wind Tunnel Road underpass work expedited

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Jagadeesh G. directed officials to expedite the Wind Tunnel Junction underpass work while ensuring strict worker safety standards.

The Commissioner inspected the ongoing underpass construction at Wind Tunnel Junction near the U.R. Rao Satellite Centre on Old Airport Road. He directed officials and the contractor to deploy additional workers and complete the project within the stipulated timeline.

He stressed that safety measures must be strictly followed during concreting and earthwork. Proper barricading, safety signboards and essential protective equipment for workers must be provided before construction activities begin.

Temporary alternative roads have been arranged on both sides of the junction using available spaces belonging to the Defence Department, ISRO, NAL and private properties. Officials were instructed to ensure construction does not inconvenience motorists or lead to traffic congestion.

Jagadeesh also directed officials to continuously monitor every stage of the project and ensure that the work meets prescribed quality standards and technical specifications.

KEY DIRECTIONS

Location: Wind Tunnel Junction, Old Airport Road

Wind Tunnel Junction, Old Airport Road Project: Underpass construction

Underpass construction Priority: Worker and public safety

Worker and public safety Speed up: Deploy additional workers

Deploy additional workers Traffic: Alternative roads arranged

Alternative roads arranged Quality: Continuous monitoring mandated

“There should be no compromise on the quality of the work while expediting the project.” Jagadeesh G., Commissioner, Bengaluru Central City Corporation

Safety measures made mandatory

The Commissioner directed officials and the contractor to ensure proper barricading, safety signboards and protective equipment at the site. All precautionary measures must be implemented before concreting and earthwork begin. Temporary alternative roads will facilitate traffic movement during construction. Officials have also been asked to prevent congestion, minimise inconvenience to motorists and closely monitor construction quality while ensuring timely completion of the underpass.