Infrastructure, scientific waste management to get priority: Yatindra Siddaramaiah

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BENGALURU

Urban Development Minister Dr Yatindra Siddaramaiah has directed officials to prioritise urban infrastructure, civic services and scientific waste management across municipal corporations.

A State-level committee meeting on the Mahatma Gandhi Urban Development Scheme (Phase-II) was held in Bengaluru under the Minister’s chairmanship. The meeting reviewed infrastructure and development works being undertaken across municipal corporation limits and took several key decisions.

Officials were directed to develop dedicated mobile applications or software to provide citizens easy access to municipal corporation details, public services and essential information.

All municipal corporations were asked to establish waste processing units with capacities higher than the quantity of waste generated in their jurisdictions. Authorities were also directed to procure segregation machines to facilitate scientific processing of waste at source.

An action plan worth ₹185 crore for various infrastructure development works in Hassan Municipal Corporation was approved.

For Tumakuru Municipal Corporation, an action plan worth ₹6 crore was approved for alternative works, including construction of overhead water tanks at B.M. Pallya and Shettihalli, installation of pumping machinery and laying of rising pipelines to improve water supply.

“Strengthening urban infrastructure, providing quick and effective civic services, and making waste management scientific and sustainable are key priorities.” Dr Yatindra Siddaramaiah, Urban Development Minister

Key decisions

The State-level committee approved ₹185 crore for Hassan Municipal Corporation infrastructure works and ₹6 crore for alternative works in Tumakuru. Municipal corporations will get dedicated apps to improve citizen access to services. Authorities were also directed to establish higher-capacity waste processing units and procure segregation machines for scientific waste management. Officials were told to closely monitor project quality and implementation across urban local bodies.