N Chandrasekaran to step down from Tata

New Delhi

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s decision not to seek reappointment after completing his current term reflects his integrity and will provide the Tata Group sufficient time to ensure a smooth leadership transition, Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) President Kamlesh Shroff said recently. Chandrasekaran has decided not to offer himself for another term when his current tenure ends on February 20, 2027. His decision came after the Tata Sons board failed to reach consensus on extending his tenure. Shroff said the move should not necessarily be viewed as a fallout from the reported differences over his renewal.

Shroff said Chandrasekaran’s nearly four decades of contribution to the Tata Group demonstrated his commitment and hard work. He said choosing to step down rather than pursue another term without unanimous support showed the chairman’s credibility and integrity. “I think that after doing four decades of work at the company,” Shroff said, describing the decision as part of the normal course of leadership transition. He also said Chandrasekaran’s willingness to remain in office until the end of his existing term would give the organisation adequate time to prepare for the next chairman.

The ANMI president said it would be difficult to speculate about who could succeed Chandrasekaran, adding that the Tata Group was expected to follow an appropriate process to identify a suitable candidate. He said he was not aware of any major names currently expected to be part of the succession process. Chandrasekaran, who became Tata Sons chairman in 2017 after serving as chief executive of Tata Consultancy Services, has overseen the group through a period of significant expansion and strategic investment. His departure comes amid reported tensions between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts, which controls a majority stake in the holding company.

Shroff said the decision to complete the full tenure and facilitate a carefully managed transition was a positive approach. He described Chandrasekaran’s willingness to handhold the organisation during the succession process as an important quality of leadership. The transition is expected to attract significant attention as the Tata Group prepares to select a new chairman for its flagship holding company.