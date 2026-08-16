Pediatric specialist honored for child healthcare

HUNSUR

Senior pediatric specialist Dr. Sujatalakshmi B.M. was warmly felicitated for her remarkable and selfless service in the field of child health. The special honor took place during the 80th Independence Day celebrations held at the D. Devaraja Aras Public Hospital in Hunsurnagar.

The felicitation was jointly organized by the Taluk Farmers’ Association, the Tobacco Growers’ Association, members of the Arogya Raksha Samiti, and local citizens to celebrate her dedication to young patients. Accepting the honor, Dr. Sujatalakshmi expressed deep gratitude and stated that the medical profession is far more than a regular job. Instead, she described it as a sacred service directly tied to human lives and well-being, emphasizing that giving special care to children remains the utmost duty of every physician. She added that public recognition inspires doctors to work with heightened responsibility and a stronger spirit of service.

Several prominent medical officials and community leaders attended the event to praise her selfless contributions, noting that she has always served patients without ever expecting any reward.

Among those present were Taluk Health Officer Dr. Giridas, Administrative Medical Officer Shivshankar, and fellow doctors including Dr. Satish, Dr. Dayanand Babu, Dr. Sujatha, Dr. Banu, and Dr. Raghu. Hospital health committee members including Prabhakar, Zabiullah, H.Y. Krishna, Santosh, and Nagaraj—along with Tobacco Growers’ Association representatives Undavadi Chandregowda and Modur Shivannegouda, also joined the celebration to honor her exceptional medical career and ongoing commitment to public healthcare.