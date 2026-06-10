Over 1,200 animals culled in Mongolia

Blurb: Mongolia culls over 1,200 livestock after foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks, raising concerns over animal health, rural livelihoods, and wider economic impact.

ULAN BATOR

Mongolia has culled more than 1,200 livestock animals after outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) were confirmed in the country’s western provinces of Bayan-Ulgii and Khovd, as per reports.

According to the General Authority for Veterinary Services, a total of 1,230 animals were destroyed after being found infected with the SAT-1 strain of the virus. Officials said this marks the first time this particular and highly dangerous strain has been detected in Mongolia.

Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious viral infection that affects animals such as cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs. It spreads quickly through direct contact, contaminated equipment, vehicles, people, and even wildlife. The outbreaks were first confirmed in late May, prompting immediate containment measures.

Authorities in the affected provinces have declared a heightened state of preparedness, which will remain in place indefinitely to prevent further spread. Officials also reported that another strain of the virus, known as the O serotype, has been detected in six other provinces across the country. This strain is responsible for most global outbreaks of the disease.

Livestock farming plays a major role in Mongolia’s economy, with millions of animals forming the backbone of rural livelihoods and traditional nomadic culture.

The country had more than 58 million head of livestock at the end of 2025, highlighting the scale of the sector and the potential economic impact of the outbreak. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, as foot-and-mouth disease poses a serious threat to animal health, food production, and international trade in livestock products worldwide.