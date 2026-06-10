India backs dialogue at ASEAN Security Forum meet

Intro: India emphasizes diplomacy and dialogue at ASEAN Regional Forum meeting, urging stronger cooperation for regional peace and stability.

MANILA

India has underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in dealing with global security challenges during the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Senior Officials’ Meeting held in Manila, Philippines, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

India’s delegation was led by Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon, who stressed the need for strengthening the ARF mechanism as a key platform for regional cooperation and peaceful resolution of disputes.

Officials said discussions at the meeting focused on the current regional and international security situation, with participating countries calling for collective efforts to maintain a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region. India reiterated that dialogue and confidence-building measures remain essential tools for addressing complex geopolitical issues and avoiding conflict.

The ARF, established in 1993, is a major regional security forum that brings together ASEAN countries and their dialogue partners to promote peace, stability, and cooperation. It works through a structured process that includes confidence-building measures, preventive diplomacy, and conflict management approaches.

The forum currently includes 27 members, among them all 11 ASEAN nations along with key global partners such as India, China, the United States, Japan, Russia, and the European Union, as well as several other countries in the Asia-Pacific region. India’s participation reflects its continued commitment to regional stability and multilateral engagement in the Indo-Pacific.

Officials said the meeting also reaffirmed the importance of maintaining open communication channels among countries to reduce tensions and build trust in an increasingly complex global environment.