Karzai condemns Pak over Afghan airstrikes

KABUL

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai strongly criticised Pakistan over reported airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan that allegedly killed civilians, including women and children, in Kunar, Khost and Paktika provinces.

Karzai said Pakistan must accept responsibility for its actions and end what he described as a policy of “war and destruction” in the region. He urged Islamabad to choose peaceful and neighbourly relations instead of continued conflict.

His remarks came after Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that Pakistani airstrikes had killed at least 13 civilians, most of them children, in recent attacks. He said the strikes targeted civilian homes and caused significant loss of life and injuries. Karzai expressed condolences to the affected families and said Pakistan’s policies were harming regional stability and its own long-term interests. According to reports, he said continued aggression would not help achieve any political or security goals and called for a shift towards peaceful diplomacy.

The Taliban administration also condemned the strikes, claiming that 11 children, one woman, and one elderly man were killed, while several others were injured. They said the attacks took place overnight and targeted residential areas.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have increased in recent months, with both sides accusing each other of cross-border attacks and actions that threaten regional peace.

Officials in Afghanistan said earlier incidents have also caused damage to schools, clinics, and religious sites, further worsening humanitarian concerns in border regions. Diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions have so far made little progress as violence and accusations continue between the two neighbours.