“Doctor Doom Faces Marvel Heroes in Doomsday Trailer”

The second trailer for Avengers: Doomsday offers a closer look at Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom and his battle with Marvel’s biggest heroes.

The two-minute trailer, released at Disney’s D23 fan convention, shows Doctor Doom preparing to fight the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men. The Marvel film is scheduled to reach theatres on December 18.

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell introduced the trailer. It opens with Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm warning the heroes about Doom’s danger. Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards then faces the villain in a destroyed area.

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor also confronts Doom and threatens him. However, Doom blocks Thor’s Stormbreaker and attacks him with green energy. He later raises Sentinels, the famous enemies of the X-Men.

The trailer also confirms a massive team-up involving characters from different Marvel stories.

Downey Jr. returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Tony Stark’s death in Avengers: Endgame. Evans returns as Steve Rogers, while Hemsworth plays Thor again. Paul Rudd, Letitia Wright, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston and Simu Liu are also part of the cast.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars, including Pascal, Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, will appear. Members of the Thunderbolts cast are also returning.

Several stars from Fox’s X-Men films are joining the movie. Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Kelsey Grammer, Rebecca Romijn, Alan Cumming and Channing Tatum will reprise their roles.