“Khalifa” Poster Introduces Anand Manmadhan As Rahim

Prithviraj Sukumaran has introduced Anand Manmadhan as Rahim in Khalifa, adding another character to the upcoming Malayalam revenge thriller.

The makers of Khalifa have unveiled the eighth character poster from the much-awaited film. Actor Anand Manmadhan has been introduced as Rahim. Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the poster on social media and confirmed the character’s place in the film.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 20, 2026.

Prithviraj plays the lead character Aamir Ali in Khalifa. The cast also includes Mohini as Noorjahan, Kyraa Vasudevan as Vyshanavi, Master Nafash as Rushin, Shammi Thilakan as Raghavan and Shine Varghese as Sudhip.

The shooting of the film was completed in June this year. The team also travelled to Dubai earlier to film important sequences.

Prithviraj had earlier introduced Khalifa through a glimpse video released on his birthday last year. The video presented Aamir Ali as a powerful character connected to a family history involving gold smuggling.

The story appears to involve a major gold smuggling network operating across the Middle East, London, Nepal and Kerala. The glimpse showed an elderly man being questioned by customs official Panicker. Their conversation revealed Aamir’s connection with Ahmed Ali, with Aamir identified as Ahmed Ali’s grandson.

The video also featured several action scenes, including fights and chase sequences, suggesting an intense revenge story.

The film is expected to combine action, family history and revenge. With the latest character reveal, anticipation among Malayalam cinema audiences is growing ahead of its August 20 release.