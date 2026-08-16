“Raaka” Shoot Delayed After Rashmika Mandanna Injury

Rashmika Mandanna’s recovery from a hip injury has reportedly affected Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee. According to source, the film’s shoot has been delayed by nearly 45 days because the actress has physically demanding scenes.

The team is supporting Rashmika during her recovery, with Atlee choosing not to rush her back to the sets. She may return by the end of September or the first week of October, depending on her health.

The delay has changed the film’s shooting plans. The makers are prioritising Rashmika’s recovery.

“Health needs to come first,” is the approach being followed by the team as the actress recovers.

Raaka is a science-fiction film in which Allu Arjun will reportedly appear in multiple roles. The makers earlier released his first look on his birthday. He was shown with kohl-lined eyes, a receding hairline and a thick grey beard, while a clawed hand covered part of his face.

The film also features Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur.

Meanwhile, Rashmika has several projects lined up. She is working on Mysaa, directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle. The film is set against the Gond tribal community and features her in an action role.

She is also part of Ranabaali, a period action film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Arnold Vosloo. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is expected to release this year.

Rashmika’s recovery is now important in planning Raaka’s schedule. The cast and crew are ready to adjust schedules until she is fully fit.