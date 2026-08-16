Sreeleela Resumes Shooting For Kartik Aaryan’s Musical

Sreeleela has reportedly resumed shooting for Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming romantic musical, bringing her Bollywood debut project back on track after delays.

Actress Sreeleela has returned to the Mumbai sets of filmmaker Anurag Basu’s upcoming romantic musical, according to a report. The film, which faced several delays because of scheduling issues, is now moving ahead with its latest shooting schedule.

The project is being made on a large scale and is expected to be an emotional love story with music playing an important role. Kartik Aaryan has already completed most of his portions and was previously reported to be “more or less” finished with his work.

The film was earlier rumoured to be Aashiqui 3. It is now reportedly titled Tu Meri Zindagi Hai. However, the project is said to be an original love story and will not be connected to the Aashiqui franchise.

Music composer Pritam is creating the music for the film, which was earlier planned for a 2026 release.

The project marks Sreeleela’s entry into Hindi cinema. She has established herself in South Indian films through movies such as Dhamaka, Bhagavanth Kesari and Guntur Kaaram. She also appeared in a special song in Pushpa 2 and recently starred alongside Pawan Kalyan in Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Sreeleela also has Om Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood in her upcoming projects.

Kartik was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Ananya Panday. He will next appear in Naagzilla and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4.