Sampath Nandi Announces “Shanarthi” With New Faces

Director Sampath Nandi’s production house has announced its next film, Shanarthi, featuring Akhil Raj and Naga Durga in lead roles.

Sampath Nandi, who recently began his journey as a producer, has announced Shanarthi under his production banner Sampath Nandi Teamworks. The film will be directed by Raj Ganesh Uppunooti, a protégé of Sampath Nandi, marking his directorial debut.

The project is being produced in association with producer KV Sridhar Reddy of Sri Dhanalakshmi Productions and will be presented by Aditya Movies.

Akhil Raj, who gained attention with the Telugu film Raju Weds Rambai, will play the male lead. Naga Durga, known for her presence in Telangana folk songs, will make her acting debut with the film. She has also signed several upcoming projects.

The title Shanarthi comes from the Telangana region and is traditionally used as a greeting. The makers have released a title poster featuring two hands holding each other. One hand is covered in turmeric yellow, while the other is painted red, symbolising tradition, connection and togetherness.

Both hands have sacred threads around their wrists, while the red hand features traditional red bangles. The tagline, “A Tale of Culture,” hints at the film’s cultural theme.

The film has officially gone on floors at Rama Naidu Studios in Hyderabad. Shooting is expected to begin soon.

Music for Shanarthi will be composed by Suresh Bobbili. Sampath Nandi’s association with the project has created interest among Telugu cinema audiences.