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“Awarapan 3” Hint Excites Emraan Hashmi Fans

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Emraan Hashmi has sparked excitement among fans by hinting that a third Awarapan film could be made soon. The actor made the comment while visiting a Mumbai theatre with co-star Disha Patani during promotions for Awarapan 2.

Emraan, who returned as Shivam Pandit nearly two decades after the original film, interacted with audiences during the interval. He thanked fans for supporting the franchise and said the film belonged to them.

He told the audience that the makers had returned because of the fans and had added more action and emotions to the story. He also asked viewers to wait for the second half, saying it would be better.

The biggest cheer came when Emraan hinted at a possible third film. He said he hoped audiences enjoyed the complete movie and added that Awarapan 3 could arrive soon.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 also stars Shabana Azmi and Suvinder Vicky. The 2007 original, directed by Mohit Suri, later gained a strong fan following despite its initial box-office performance.

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