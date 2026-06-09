Bengaluru to host RISE 2026 national innovation conference

Intro

The conference will unite researchers, industries, startups and policymakers to promote innovation-driven growth and technological self-reliance

Mysuru:

A two-day national conference titled Research, Industry, Startup and Entrepreneurship (RISE)-2026 will be held in Bengaluru on June 13 and 14 with the objective of accelerating economic growth, technology transfer and innovation-driven entrepreneurship in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Tuesday, CFTRI Director Dr. Giridhar Parvatam said the summit is being jointly organized by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) and the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI). The event will take place at the HAL VM Ghatage Convention Centre in Bengaluru. Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Dr. Jitendra Singh will inaugurate the conference. CSIR Director General and DSIR Secretary Dr. N. Kalaiselvi will participate as the guest of honour. The valedictory function on June 14 will be attended by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and MP Tejasvi Surya.

The conference will be held under the theme “Innovation and Entrepreneurship-Driven Growth for Viksit Bharat 2047.” It aims to bring together research institutions, industries, startups, academic organisations, policymakers, investors and students on a common platform to promote innovation-led economic development and technological self-reliance.

Dr. Parvatam said the summit is being organised around the vision of “Whole Government, Whole Society, Whole Science and Whole Innovation.” It reflects India’s commitment to transforming scientific research into commercially viable products, technologies and enterprises. Strengthening collaboration among laboratories, universities, industries and startups is expected to play a key role in building a robust innovation ecosystem aligned with the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047.

More than 100 organisations, including CSIR, ISRO, DST, DBT, ICAR and ICMR, along with startups, MSMEs and technology developers, will showcase cutting-edge innovations and market-ready technologies. The summit will also serve as a platform for technology transfer, commercialisation, industry partnerships, investment networking and entrepreneurial growth.

Several thematic sessions will be conducted on aerospace technologies for national development, science communication, artificial intelligence from societal and ethical perspectives, agri-food innovation pathways from laboratory to market, startup development, venture capital, investment ecosystems and aligning academic research with industry requirements.

Scientists Prof. R.S. Mache, Dr. Vikas Singh Chauhan, Dr. A.A. Inamdar, Raghunandan M.V., Dr. Ramprasad T.R., Dr. Suhas R. and Arun Kumar were present at the press conference.

Quote

“The previous editions of RISE have been successfully held in Jammu, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow and Chennai. The Bengaluru edition is expected to further strengthen India’s journey towards becoming a global innovation powerhouse,”

– Dr. Giridhar Parvatam, Director, CFTRI.