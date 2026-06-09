Siraj rested for workload management, Prasidh Krishna joins India squad

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BCCI prioritises recovery as Prasidh replaces Siraj for overseas tour.

Mumbai

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been withdrawn from the national squad for the upcoming T20I tours of Ireland and England as part of a workload management programme, with Prasidh Krishna named as his replacement.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the decision on Tuesday, describing it as a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring Siraj remains fit and fresh ahead of a demanding international season.

Siraj had originally been selected for the two-match T20I series against Ireland and the five-match T20I series in England. However, following discussions between the BCCI medical team and the team management, the pacer was advised to take a period of rest.

“Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been withdrawn from India’s squads for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England. Following discussions between the BCCI Medical Team and the Team Management, Siraj has been advised a period of rest as part of his workload management programme,” the BCCI said in an official statement.

The board further stated that the decision was taken to ensure adequate recovery and avoid any risk of fatigue or injury during a lengthy cricket calendar.

Prasidh Krishna, who has impressed in domestic and international cricket with his pace and bounce, has been drafted into the squad as Siraj’s replacement for both tours.

Siraj has endured a busy season across formats. He featured in all 17 matches for Gujarat Titans during IPL 2026, claiming 19 wickets and playing a crucial role in the franchise’s campaign. He was also a late inclusion in India’s T20 World Cup squad and recently represented the country in the one-off Test against Afghanistan, which India won by an innings and 300 runs.

The move reflects the growing emphasis on player workload management by the Indian team, especially for fast bowlers who face a packed schedule across formats.

India’s T20I squad for the Ireland and England tours will continue to be led by Shreyas Iyer, with Tilak Varma serving as vice-captain. Young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, along with experienced campaigners Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh, also feature in the squad.

Prasidh now gets another opportunity to strengthen his case for a regular place in India’s white-ball setup.