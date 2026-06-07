UT Khader visited Ullal shrine, seeks blessings

Intro

Karnataka Health Minister UT Khader visited Ullal temple seeking blessings after cabinet return and new responsibilities assignment.

Ullal

Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader visited the Cheerumba Bhagavathi Temple in Ullal on Sunday, offering prayers and seeking blessings following his recent induction into the state cabinet and return to the health portfolio.

The visit to the revered coastal shrine was part of the minister’s post-appointment engagements, reflecting his continued connection with religious and community institutions in the region. The temple holds cultural and spiritual significance for local residents, and the minister’s presence drew attention from devotees and community members.

During the visit, Khader participated in traditional rituals and offered prayers for the well-being of the people of Karnataka. He also sought divine guidance for effectively discharging his responsibilities as Health Minister, particularly in strengthening public healthcare services and ensuring accessible medical facilities across the state.

Temple authorities and local leaders welcomed the minister and facilitated the prayer ceremonies. The atmosphere remained calm and respectful, with devotees observing the proceedings and interacting briefly with the minister.

Khader expressed gratitude for the support and goodwill extended by the coastal community. He reiterated his commitment to public service and said that his focus would remain on improving healthcare infrastructure, enhancing service delivery, and addressing the needs of underserved populations.

The minister also highlighted the importance of balancing administrative responsibilities with cultural and spiritual engagement, noting that such visits help him stay connected with people’s sentiments and traditions.

The event concluded with prayers for peace, prosperity, and overall development of the region. Local representatives and supporters accompanied the minister throughout the visit, which ended without any disruptions.

The visit underscores Khader’s continued outreach in his constituency and reflects his strong engagement with both civic and cultural institutions across coastal Karnataka, where he enjoys significant public support.