Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah criticises LPG price hike impact

Intro

Vijayapura minister criticises LPG price hike, saying fuel costs will burden households and increase overall economic pressure.

Vijayapura

Vijayapura witnessed sharp political criticism over the recent domestic LPG cylinder price hike, with Karnataka Urban Development Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah stating that the increase will burden common people and negatively affect the economy. He accused the Union Government of failing to protect consumers from rising fuel costs and of implementing policies that add pressure on households.

Speaking during his visit to the District Congress Office in Vijayapura, the minister said his programme had been scheduled well in advance and was not linked to his recent cabinet appointment. He clarified that the visit was originally planned for early June but was rescheduled to June 7 due to his ministerial responsibilities.

On the issue of LPG pricing, Yathindra Siddaramaiah argued that the Central Government had not passed on the benefits of declining international crude oil prices to consumers in the past. He said that when global crude prices were lower, fuel and cooking gas prices in India should have been reduced, which would have softened the impact of current hikes on households.

He further claimed that the previous Congress government had taken steps to shield citizens from sudden fuel price fluctuations and maintained mechanisms to keep inflation under control. According to him, the present rise in LPG prices will particularly affect middle-class and economically weaker families, increasing their monthly expenses and contributing to a higher cost of living.

The minister added that rising energy costs have a ripple effect across sectors, ultimately influencing overall economic conditions. He urged governments to prioritise public welfare policies that protect citizens from volatility in global fuel markets and ensure greater price stability in essential commodities like cooking gas.