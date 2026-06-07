17 drug users traced in Bidar under Sanmitra Project

Bidar

In a drive under the Sanmitra Project aimed at making the district drug-free, police in Bidar identified 17 individuals involved in consuming ganja and other narcotic substances, registering 15 cases against them. Authorities said 11 individuals were taken into custody under Gandhi Gunj Police Station limits, two in the New Town Police Station area, three in Bhalki Town limits, and one in Humnabad limits. All identified persons have been referred for medical care and psychological counselling as part of rehabilitation efforts. Police officials stated that the initiative combines enforcement with treatment and monitoring. Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti said efforts will be intensified to curb drug use and ensure strict action against those involved in narcotics-related offences in the district.