Selectors ask Gill to prioritise Tests, ODIs till 2027 World Cup

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India captain advised to manage workload and avoid long-term burnout.

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India captain Shubman Gill has been advised by the national selection committee to focus exclusively on Test and ODI cricket until the 2027 ODI World Cup, with workload management emerging as a key concern amid a packed international calendar.

Despite enjoying a prolific IPL 2026 season, where he scored 732 runs at a strike rate exceeding 163, Gill was not included in India’s T20 squads announced for the upcoming tours of England and Ireland and the 2026 Asian Games.

According to sources familiar with the selection discussions, the move is part of a long-term strategy aimed at ensuring the 26-year-old remains physically and mentally fresh for two major ICC assignments — the ongoing World Test Championship cycle and the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Gill is expected to lead India in nine crucial World Test Championship matches over the next 18 months while also playing approximately 35 One-Day Internationals before the World Cup. In addition, he continues to captain the Gujarat Titans in the IPL, adding significantly to his annual workload.

Selectors believe that participating in all three formats could increase the risk of burnout and affect his effectiveness in the formats where he currently holds leadership responsibilities.

India’s T20 squad is also well stocked with top-order options, including Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, making it difficult to accommodate another specialist opener despite Gill’s strong IPL form.

However, the decision is not viewed as a permanent exclusion from T20 cricket. Officials expect Gill to re-enter contention ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the next ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia the same year.

For now, the focus remains firmly on India’s immediate priorities. With two major ICC trophies on the line and Gill at the centre of the team’s plans, selectors are keen to ensure their captain remains at peak fitness and form for the challenges that lie ahead.

The strategy underlines India’s intent to build a sustained campaign around Gill’s leadership as they pursue success in both Test and ODI cricket over the next two years.