LUCKNOW

Experienced Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar is keeping his feet firmly on the ground. When asked about his chances of returning to the national squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup, he refused to look too far into the future. Instead, the veteran athlete stated that his main goal is simply to play his best cricket.

“I have to play, I am playing. I cannot predict what will happen after that,” Bhuvneshwar shared in a recent chat. Even though his strong displays in domestic games and white-ball cricket often spark talks about a national comeback, he prefers to focus only on his current performance on the field.

Right now, the skilled pacer is getting ready for a big leadership role. He will captain the Lucknow Falcons in the 4th season of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League. The exciting tournament begins on August 14. For Bhuvneshwar, this event is not just about winning games. It is also a chance to guide younger players and help them learn how to handle the pressure of professional sports.

The 24 day tournament will include 34 matches played across two major cities. The action starts in Lucknow at the famous Ekana Cricket Stadium. Later, the league will shift to Kanpur at the Green Park Stadium for the final stage. Bhuvneshwar noted that the local league has improved a lot since it first started. He feels these state-level tournaments give young talent a wonderful platform to shine. If players perform well here, they can easily grab a spot in the big Indian Premier League and dream of playing for India.

As a team leader, Bhuvneshwar cares deeply about the mental health of his squad. He believes that keeping players happy and relaxed is just as important as tactical game plans. Practice sessions are underway, and the focus is on building a comfortable environment. As captain, his main job is to ensure every teammate feels supported and ready to give their absolute best when match day finally arrives.