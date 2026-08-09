Sauces nearing expiry seized at Bengaluru distribution centres

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Food Safety officials seized sauces and beverages nearing their expiry dates during inspections at two food storage and distribution centres in Bengaluru. The facilities of Coldman Logistics Private Limited and Radhakrishna Foodland Limited were inspected by teams from the Food Safety and Drugs Administration Department. Officials seized 70 bottles of soy sauce and other sauces nearing expiry, along with around 10 litres of beverages, including strawberry-flavoured drinks. Five meat samples and 13 other food samples were also collected and sent for laboratory analysis. Authorities said legal action would be initiated against food business operators found violating safety and quality standards under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.