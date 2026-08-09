BJP questions Nagendra’s Delhi trips amid bail conditions

Intro

The BJP has questioned whether Minister B. Nagendra violated court-imposed bail conditions by travelling to Delhi without permission.

CH NEWS

Bengaluru

The BJP has raised questions over Minister B. Nagendra’s alleged Delhi visits while he is facing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into the multi-crore alleged corruption case involving the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

According to media reports cited by the BJP, the ED is examining CCTV footage and airport records concerning Nagendra’s alleged travel to Delhi on July 15 and July 26. The BJP has questioned whether he obtained the court’s permission before undertaking the trips.

The Opposition party alleged that seeking more time for the investigation while allegedly travelling without obtaining judicial permission demonstrated a lack of respect for the law and the judiciary.

It also targeted the Congress government and Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, asking whether the government considered court orders more important than directions from the party high command.

The BJP alleged that the Congress was providing political protection to a minister facing corruption-related allegations and questioned whether this was consistent with the government’s claims of transparent administration.

The party demanded that Shivakumar immediately clarify the circumstances surrounding Nagendra’s reported Delhi visits.

It further demanded Nagendra’s removal from the Cabinet if it is established that he violated the court’s bail conditions.

The allegations are based on claims made by the BJP and reports cited in its statement; the ED’s investigation and any alleged violation would be subject to official confirmation.

BJP’S QUESTIONS

Minister: B. Nagendra

B. Nagendra Agency: Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate Case: Valmiki Corporation alleged corruption

Valmiki Corporation alleged corruption Reported Delhi trips: July 15 and 26

July 15 and 26 Records examined: CCTV footage, airport records

CCTV footage, airport records BJP demand: Immediate clarification

Immediate clarification Further demand: Removal if bail conditions were violated

BOX

WHAT BJP HAS ALLEGED

The BJP has questioned Nagendra’s reported Delhi travel while facing an ED investigation and alleged that he may have breached court-imposed bail conditions. It has cited reports that the agency is examining CCTV footage and airport records. The party has sought an immediate explanation from Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and demanded Nagendra’s removal if any violation of the court’s conditions is established.