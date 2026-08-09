Citizens form human chain to oppose tunnel road through Lalbagh

Blurb

Citizens, activists and children formed a human chain at Lalbagh, opposing the proposed tunnel road project.

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

The protest, organised by the Lalbagh Walkers Association on Sunday, brought together residents and environmental groups concerned that the underground road could affect Lalbagh Botanical Garden, its trees and ecological features.

Umesh Kumar, president of the Lalbagh Walkers Association and Cubbon Park Walkers Association, said the campaign would continue until the issue reaches the High Court of Karnataka.

He pointed out that the High Court is scheduled to hear petitions concerning the project on August 20, with multiple parties challenging the proposal.

The proposed tunnel road is planned to connect North and South Bengaluru, from the Esteem Mall area in Hebbal towards Silk Board, passing beneath Lalbagh. The project is estimated to cost around ₹17,770 crore.

Protester Suma Reddy said the project should not come at the cost of Lalbagh’s natural heritage. She highlighted Lalbagh Rock, a Peninsular Gneiss formation believed to be around 3,300 years old.

“We are not opposing development, but we are concerned about the tunnel passing through Lalbagh,” she said.

Other protesters recalled opposing an earlier proposal for Lalbagh Metro Station that could have resulted in extensive tree cutting. They said they would continue campaigning against the tunnel project.

Activists also warned that construction could loosen soil, affect trees and destroy habitats of several species. They met the Director of the Horticulture Department and sought efforts to have Lalbagh Rock considered for UNESCO recognition.

Quote

“We will continue to protest and create awareness among the public until the message reaches the High Court about saving Lalbagh from being destroyed due to the proposed tunnel road project.”

Umesh Kumar, president of Walkers Association

Protesters’ concerns

Issue Concern Lalbagh Possible impact on the botanical garden Trees Fear of damage to thousands of trees Lalbagh Rock Threat to ancient geological formation Ecology Possible habitat and biodiversity loss Legal battle High Court hearing on August 20

BOX

Protesters seek Lalbagh protection

Citizens and activists said they were not against Bengaluru’s development but opposed infrastructure projects that could damage Lalbagh’s ecological and historical heritage. They urged the government to scrap the proposed tunnel route through the garden and continue exploring alternatives. Protesters also appealed for protection of Lalbagh Rock and its surrounding biodiversity, stressing that the city’s natural heritage must be preserved for future generations.