BJP alleges Horatti was forced to resign, seeks Governor’s intervention

Intro

A BJP delegation on Sunday accused the ruling establishment of pressuring Basavaraj Horatti to resign as Legislative Council Chairman.

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

The delegation met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Lok Bhavan and submitted a complaint seeking strict constitutional and legal action against Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and other leaders.

The BJP alleged that Horatti had planned to resign on August 14, but Shivakumar, KPCC president B.K. Hariprasad, Legislative Council members Saleem Ahmed, S. Ravi and others allegedly visited his office and exerted political pressure on him for more than 90 minutes.

The delegation claimed that Horatti was threatened and forced to sign a resignation letter, describing the incident as an attack on the dignity and autonomy of the legislature.

It further alleged that Horatti’s personal secretary was instructed to bring his official letterhead and that the resignation letter was prepared by ruling party leaders before being signed by the Chairman.

The BJP urged the Governor to reject the resignation immediately if it was found to have been obtained through coercion or unlawful pressure. It also sought a constitutional and legal inquiry into the alleged conduct of Shivakumar, Hariprasad, Saleem Ahmed, Ravi and others named in the complaint.

The delegation said the alleged incident undermined the independence of the Legislative Council and set a serious precedent for democratic institutions. It urged the Governor to use his constitutional powers to protect the dignity of the legislature and uphold the rule of law.

The BJP also demanded strict action against those responsible if the allegations are established and called for immediate steps to safeguard constitutional values and democratic institutions in Karnataka.

Quote

“The alleged forced resignation is a serious attack on constitutional values and the autonomy of the legislature.”

BJP delegation

Key allegations

Pressure: BJP alleges Horatti faced intense political pressure.

BJP alleges Horatti faced intense political pressure. Resignation: Claims his resignation was obtained unwillingly.

Claims his resignation was obtained unwillingly. Letterhead: Alleges his official letterhead was procured for the resignation.

Alleges his official letterhead was procured for the resignation. Inquiry: Seeks constitutional and legal investigation.

Seeks constitutional and legal investigation. Governor: Appeals for immediate intervention.

BOX

BJP seeks action

The BJP delegation urged Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to reject the alleged forced resignation and order an inquiry into the conduct of those named in its complaint. It alleged that political pressure was used against a constitutional office-holder and sought strict action if the charges are established. The delegation said protecting legislative autonomy and constitutional values should remain the Governor’s priority.