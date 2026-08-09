Fresh off Korea win, Ashmita wants more

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Indian shuttler Ashmita Chaliha made history by winning her maiden BWF World Tour title at the Korea Masters.

ASAN CITY

Indian shuttler Ashmita Chaliha is on top of the world after claiming her very 1st BWF World Tour title. The 26 year-old staged a brilliant comeback against China’s Han Qian Xi, winning 14-21, 21-14, 21-14 in a thrilling 53 minute battle at the Korea Masters.

Speaking after her victory, a thrilled Ashmita admitted she was still processing the magnitude of her success. Ranked 58th before the event, she navigated tricky court conditions and a slow start to make history as the first Indian player to ever win this tournament.

The opening game proved difficult as the Indian star struggled with the venue’s drift. After dropping the first game, she adapted quickly after switching sides. Taking full advantage of the better side of the court, she dominated the second and third games to put her opponent under constant pressure.

This major win caps off a remarkable comeback for Ashmita. Following a 3 month injury break earlier this year, she showed steady improvement by reaching several quarterfinals and a semifinal before finally lifting the trophy in Asan. Along the way, she defeated tough opponents, including top seed Hina Akechi.

Her latest triumph will soon push her into the world’s top 40 for the very first time. However, the champion is not planning to stop here. She shared that she is already hungry for more success on the global stage.

Ashmita also thanked her coach, Park Tae-Sang, noting that his constant energy and belief were vital in helping her push through the tough matches. This victory marks another proud moment for Indian badminton, adding to the titles won by other top compatriots earlier this season. Supporters back home are thrilled, and her career is officially pointing straight up as she sets her sights on even bigger goals ahead.

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Thank you to everyone back home for supporting me. I’m hungry for more!