From crash to crown: Fernandez wins British MotoGP

LONDON

Trackhouse Racing rider Raul Fernandez put on a brilliant display of skill to win the British MotoGP. Bouncing back strongly from a crash in the sprint race, the talented racer drove a flawless event. Starting from second place on the grid, he grabbed the lead right at the start and never looked back, leaving his rivals behind.

Championship leader Jorge Martin started the race on pole position after winning the sprint. However, his hopes of a double victory took a hit at the very first turn. A mechanical issue with his bike’s ride-height device failed to disengage properly, causing him to lose valuable ground early on. Despite this frustrating setback, the Aprilia rider showed great grit and fought his way back through the pack to finish in second place.

Meanwhile, Martin’s teammate Marco Bezzecchi claimed the final spot on the podium. Bezzecchi managed to secure third place after Alex Marquez made a costly mistake late in the race, which caused him to drop positions. For Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura, the day ended in disappointment when he crashed out for the very first time this season. Even with his early trouble, Martin managed to extend his lead at the top of the overall championship standings.

Defending world champion Marc Marquez had another tough afternoon on the track. Starting from sixth position on the grid, he struggled to find his best pace and could only manage a seventh-place finish. Fernandez, however, celebrated a sweet victory, proving his speed and focus after overcoming his earlier weekend troubles.