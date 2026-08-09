Das hails “huge support” before clash

GUWAHATI

Guwahati Royals captain Rishav Das is counting on loud home support. His team aims to stop the Dibrugarh Warriors from winning their next match. The big game happens at the stadium on 10th August.

The Warriors are currently sitting at the top of the table. They have won all 4 of their matches so far. Meanwhile, the Royals hold 2nd place with 6 points from 4 games. They recently chased down a target of 147 runs against the Tezpur Titans.

Das spoke about the amazing energy from the local fans. Large crowds always fill the stands to cheer for the team. Playing at home gives the players a huge boost.

The captain himself has played very well this season. He ranks 5th among the top run scorers in the tournament. He has scored 123 runs with a strong average. Furthermore, he has hit the joint-highest number of boundaries.

Earlier, Das played a brilliant knock of 60 runs to secure a victory against the Nagaon Rangers. He expressed great joy over his personal form and team success. Scoring runs helps keep the dressing room positive and energetic. Leading the team and winning matches brings the best feeling possible.

A win would give the Royals a massive advantage. It would tie them with the Warriors on points. This exciting clash marks a crucial turning point in the tournament. Both teams will fight hard to claim dominance on the field. Fans can expect an incredible match full of thrilling cricket action tomorrow evening.