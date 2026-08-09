Mount’s sub was purely precautionary, says Carrick

Blurb

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick eased fan worries, confirming Mason Mount’s early exit against PSG was just a precautionary measure after a minor kick.

GOTHENBURG

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has moved quickly to calm fan worries regarding Mason Mount. The midfielder had to leave the field early during a pre-season match against Paris Saint-Germain. The game ended in a one-all draw. Mount played less than 20 minutes before taking a knock and coming off. Youngster Tyler Fletcher took his place on the pitch.

Fans naturally felt worried about the 27 year-old. Ever since he moved to Old Trafford from Chelsea back in 2023, fitness struggles have slowed down his career. He has only started a small number of league games due to these ongoing physical setbacks. However, Carrick explained that taking the player off was simply a smart safety choice. He noted that Mount simply took a kick during a challenge. The coaching staff did not want to take any unnecessary risks with his health.

People felt much more relaxed after seeing the midfielder later. He walked toward the team bus without any visible trouble or support. This positive sight strongly suggests the issue is minor. Focusing on the game itself, Carrick felt pleased with the team effort. PSG scored first after just two minutes when Ibrahim Mbaye found the net. United fought back well, and Bryan Mbeumo scored the equalizing goal to tie the score.

United created several good scoring chances against the strong French opponents. Carrick believes facing tough challenges helps the squad learn and grow. He wants his players to solve problems on the field so they are fully prepared for competitive action. The club has a couple more friendly matches left on the schedule. They will soon turn their full attention toward the upcoming domestic season. Their opening league fixture is scheduled against Hull City later this month.