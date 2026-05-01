Sardine boom boosts India’s marine fisheries growth

Kochi

India’s marine fisheries sector showed steady recovery in 2025, with total fish catch rising by three per cent to 35.7 lakh tonnes, according to the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute.

The latest data points to improving fish stocks and better market returns, offering hope for the country’s growing blue economy.

Tamil Nadu emerged as the top contributor with 6.85 lakh tonnes, moving ahead of Gujarat, where production dropped by 15 per cent due to bad weather and longer fishing bans. Kerala held the third position with 6.24 lakh tonnes, making up around 17 per cent of the total output.

Pelagic species, which live near the surface, dominated the catch with a 54 per cent share. Indian mackerel led landings, followed by cephalopods and a strong comeback by Indian oil sardines. Kerala saw a sharp 13 per cent rise in sardine catch, reaching its highest level in ten years. Growth in threadfin breams and cephalopods also supported the overall increase.

The sector’s value also improved significantly. National earnings from marine fish reached Rs 69,254 crore, while retail value rose to Rs 97,702 crore. Kerala recorded strong growth in earnings, showing better pricing and market demand.

Experts say favourable weather and controlled fishing helped fish stocks recover. According to CMFRI Director Grinson George, these factors played a key role in the growth. The report highlights a positive trend where better ecology and strong demand are supporting the livelihoods of coastal communities across India.