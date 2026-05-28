Ex-Diplomat Questions Pakistan Mediation Role in Iran Talks

Former diplomat Veena Sikri raises doubts over Pakistan’s mediation role as Iran-US ceasefire remains fragile amid rising West Asia tensions.

New Delhi

Former Indian diplomat Veena Sikri has raised serious questions over Pakistan’s credibility as a mediator in ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, especially amid fragile ceasefire efforts involving Iran and the United States.

Speaking on the evolving situation, Sikri said the ceasefire remains highly uncertain, with conflicting statements from global leaders. She noted that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had indicated a possible agreement within hours or days, while Iranian officials denied any imminent deal. Former US President Donald Trump, however, has suggested that negotiations are close to completion.

Sikri said the situation is further complicated by discussions around the Abraham Accords, which aim to normalise relations between Israel and several Arab countries. She pointed out that Pakistan has refused to support the agreement without the creation of an independent Palestinian state, adding another layer of diplomatic tension.

She also questioned Pakistan’s neutrality, citing reports of Iranian aircraft presence on Pakistani soil and alleged movement of US assets in the region. According to her, Pakistan’s growing defence cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including troop and aircraft deployment, raises doubts about its ability to act as an impartial mediator.

Her remarks come amid concerns raised by US Senator Lindsey Graham, who also criticised Pakistan’s role in the negotiations, calling it “problematic” due to its stance on Israel and regional politics.

Donald Trump is pushing a wider regional deal, urging several countries to join the Abraham Accords and calling a possible Iran agreement a “historic event,” while warning of conflict if talks fail. The 2020 accords reshaped Middle East ties, but Iran denies any breakthrough as negotiations remain uncertain and ongoing.