Madhya Pradesh Launches Air Ambulance Digital Platform

The Madhya Pradesh government introduced a new digital air ambulance system to speed up emergency medical transfers, especially for patients in remote districts needing urgent treatment

Bhopal

The Madhya Pradesh government has launched the ‘Air Ambulance MP’ portal and mobile app to reduce delays in emergency medical air transfers and improve access to critical healthcare services in remote areas. Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla unveiled the digital platform at Mantralaya on Wednesday and described it as a major step towards technology-driven healthcare services in the state.

The new system has been introduced under the PM Shri Air Ambulance Service. Officials said the platform will replace lengthy paperwork with a fully digital process. Hospitals and district nodal officers can now submit emergency air ambulance requests through the mobile app and portal. Once a request is raised, alerts are sent simultaneously to pilots, medical teams and approval authorities, helping save valuable time during emergencies.

The system also includes live fleet tracking that allows officials to monitor aircraft location and availability in real time. Automated notifications will help ensure medical crews remain ready before final approvals are issued for take-off. According to the state government, the PM Shri Air Ambulance Service has already completed around 140 missions across the state.

These missions included transportation of critically ill newborn babies, heart patients, stroke victims, accident survivors and patients waiting for organ transplants. The service is being provided free of cost to Ayushman Bharat cardholders and economically weaker patients to ensure that financial difficulties do not delay life-saving treatment. Officials said trained nodal officers will manage the new air ambulance app, aiming to ensure take-off within an hour and improve emergency healthcare access in remote areas across Madhya Pradesh.