India Intensifies Ebola Surveillance amid Global Concerns

New Delhi

The Union Health Ministry has said that India is closely monitoring the Ebola Virus Disease situation after fresh outbreaks were reported in parts of Africa. Officials confirmed that no Ebola case has been detected in the country so far and assured that all precautionary measures are in place.

According to the ministry, a person who recently travelled from Uganda was isolated at the government-run Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Bengaluru after reporting mild body ache. Health officials clarified that the person had no serious symptoms and was otherwise healthy. Samples were collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing, and the result later came negative for Ebola.

The ministry said it is working closely with state authorities and following all public health protocols recommended by the World Health Organization. Screening and surveillance are continuing at airports, border health centres and hospitals across the country to ensure early detection of any suspected case.

Citizens have been advised not to panic or spread false information. The government urged people to depend only on official updates regarding the disease situation.

Meanwhile, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo may be much larger than current confirmed figures. According to WHO data, 101 cases and 10 deaths have been confirmed, while more than 900 suspected cases and 220 suspected deaths are under investigation.

Uganda has also reported fresh infections, including cases among healthcare workers. WHO and partner agencies are expanding contact tracing and surveillance measures to control the spread of the virus in affected regions.