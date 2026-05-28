Shah Orders Demolition of Illegal Border Structures

Bikaner

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed strict action against illegal constructions within 15 km of India’s international borders, ordering authorities to demolish all such structures under a zero-tolerance policy during a high-level security review meeting in Bikaner.

The meeting was held with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and senior officials, along with district magistrates and police chiefs from five border districts—Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sri Ganganagar and Phalodi. Shah reviewed the overall security situation in border regions and stressed the need for strong coordination among all agencies.

He instructed officials to remove all illegal structures within the 0 to 15 km border belt and ensure strict implementation of laws without exceptions. Authorities were also asked to study crime patterns, drug networks and cross-border activities in detail and prepare a “360-degree security cover” for every border district.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, district administrations must closely monitor banking transactions, verify large business establishments, track suspicious funding sources, identify mule accounts, fake companies and fraudulent Aadhaar cards. Officials were also told to curb smuggling activities and strengthen surveillance systems in border areas.

Shah stressed the importance of a unified approach involving the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Bureau of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and state police to tackle infiltration, narcotics smuggling, terror financing and other cross-border crimes.

He also reviewed the implementation of the Vibrant Villages Programme-II, aimed at improving infrastructure, governance and living conditions in border villages while addressing economic vulnerabilities.

The Home Minister directed that all government welfare schemes must achieve full saturation in border areas and urged better use of the 1930 cybercrime helpline. He warned that a follow-up review will be conducted after two months and asked officials to ensure measurable results in strengthening national security along Rajasthan’s border regions.