Jagan Blames SIR Votes Deletions, Electoral Losses

Amaravati

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists played a major role in the electoral defeats of leaders such as Mamata Banerjee and M. K. Stalin in some Assembly segments. He raised concerns over large-scale deletion of votes during the revision process and warned party cadres to stay alert as SIR is expected to be carried out in Andhra Pradesh as well.

Addressing YSR Congress Party leaders in Tadepalli, Jagan said that several political parties across the country have already expressed fears that removal of genuine voters can influence election outcomes. He claimed that even a small number of deleted votes in villages could change results at the constituency level.

He alleged that about 91 lakh votes were removed in West Bengal and around 94 lakh in Tamil Nadu during SIR. He further said that in Bhabanipur constituency, nearly 45,982 votes were deleted, while Mamata Banerjee lost by around 15,000 votes. In Kolathur, about 71,000 voters were removed, and Stalin lost by 8,000 votes, he said.

Jagan also asked party workers to identify bogus and duplicate voters, especially those linked to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He cited Kuppam constituency, represented by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, claiming there were many suspicious entries with repeated names and similar family details in voter lists. He announced protests from June 4–12 titled “Two Years of Backstabbing,” alleging broken promises, with rallies, meetings, manifesto burning, and full cadre mobilisation.