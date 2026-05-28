Thursday, May 28, 2026
HomeIndiaJagan Blames SIR Votes Deletions, Electoral Losses
India

Jagan Blames SIR Votes Deletions, Electoral Losses

City Hilights
By City Hilights
0
142

Amaravati

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists played a major role in the electoral defeats of leaders such as Mamata Banerjee and M. K. Stalin in some Assembly segments. He raised concerns over large-scale deletion of votes during the revision process and warned party cadres to stay alert as SIR is expected to be carried out in Andhra Pradesh as well.

Addressing YSR Congress Party leaders in Tadepalli, Jagan said that several political parties across the country have already expressed fears that removal of genuine voters can influence election outcomes. He claimed that even a small number of deleted votes in villages could change results at the constituency level.

He alleged that about 91 lakh votes were removed in West Bengal and around 94 lakh in Tamil Nadu during SIR. He further said that in Bhabanipur constituency, nearly 45,982 votes were deleted, while Mamata Banerjee lost by around 15,000 votes. In Kolathur, about 71,000 voters were removed, and Stalin lost by 8,000 votes, he said.

Jagan also asked party workers to identify bogus and duplicate voters, especially those linked to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He cited Kuppam constituency, represented by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, claiming there were many suspicious entries with repeated names and similar family details in voter lists. He announced protests from June 4–12 titled “Two Years of Backstabbing,” alleging broken promises, with rallies, meetings, manifesto burning, and full cadre mobilisation.

Previous article
Ex-Diplomat Questions Pakistan Mediation Role in Iran Talks
Next article
Shah Orders Demolition of Illegal Border Structures
City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.