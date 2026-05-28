Modi to Chair NDA Chief Ministers Council Meeting on June 10

NDA leaders will discuss governance, welfare delivery and political strategies during the important June 10 meeting

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the National Democratic Alliance Chief Ministers’ Council meeting in the national capital on June 10 as the BJP-led government completes 12 years at the Centre. The meeting is expected to bring together Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states along with senior leaders of the alliance.

According to sources, the gathering will mainly focus on reviewing the achievements of the Modi government during the past 12 years. Leaders are expected to discuss ways to strengthen public outreach and improve awareness about welfare and development programmes launched by the Centre. The meeting will also examine how flagship schemes can reach beneficiaries more effectively across different states.

The council is likely to deliberate on major governance priorities for the coming months, including welfare delivery, infrastructure development, employment generation and better implementation of important government schemes. Discussions may also focus on improving coordination between the Centre and NDA-governed states to ensure smoother execution of development projects.

Sources said the meeting will provide an opportunity for state leaders to share governance experiences and successful strategies adopted in their regions. The alliance leadership is also expected to stress the importance of taking government programmes to the grassroots level and ensuring that people receive the benefits without delay.

Apart from governance matters, the meeting may also discuss the political roadmap ahead of Assembly elections scheduled in several states later this year. Leaders are likely to review organisational preparedness and strengthen coordination among alliance partners before the upcoming polls.

Political observers see the June 10 gathering as an important organisational exercise for the ruling alliance. The BJP and its partners have been highlighting the Centre’s policy decisions and governance record as the Modi government marks 12 years in office. The meeting is expected to reinforce the NDA’s development narrative under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership while preparing the alliance for future political and governance challenges across the country.