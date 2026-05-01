EcoMeter aims to track advertising carbon impact

Gurugram

EcoMedia Solutions has introduced a new tool called EcoMeter to measure the carbon impact of advertising, media, marketing campaigns, and events more accurately.

The launch aims to address a long-standing gap in how environmental impact is tracked in the industry. Built on its platform EMS (Environment Media Solutions), EcoMeter helps brands and agencies calculate emissions based on real factors such as location, execution methods, and materials used. This is a shift from older methods that rely mainly on budget estimates or general assumptions.

Founder and CEO Rumjhum Gupta said current industry practices often fail to reflect actual environmental impact. She explained that EcoMeter focuses on real data to give a clearer and more reliable picture. The tool allows users to measure carbon footprints, compare different campaign choices, and design more environmentally responsible projects. It also supports proper reporting aligned with ESG and BRSR standards, which are becoming important for businesses.

EcoMeter is expected to bring a new level of transparency by helping companies look at both performance and environmental impact together. This approach may encourage better decision-making during campaign planning and execution.

India’s advertising and events sector is expanding quickly, but sustainability efforts have often remained limited. Experts believe tools like EcoMeter can help shift the focus from basic estimates to accurate measurement. Officials said the initiative could start a more honest conversation about environmental responsibility in the industry. With rising pressure from consumers and investors, companies may increasingly depend on such tools to prove their commitment to sustainability.