Campbelle’s unbeaten 90 guides WI to thrilling win over New Zealand

Southampton

Shemaine Campbelle produced one of the finest innings of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, smashing an unbeaten 90 to steer West Indies to a thrilling seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in a Group 2 clash at Southampton.

In a contest that went down to the penultimate delivery, West Indies successfully chased a challenging target of 163, reaching 163/3 with one ball remaining to secure a crucial victory and strengthen their position in the tournament.

Earlier, New Zealand posted a competitive 162/6 after being put into bat. Wicketkeeper-batter Isabella Gaze provided a brisk start with 35 off 29 balls, helping the White Ferns race to 49/1 during the powerplay.

However, the momentum shifted when West Indies pacer Aaliyah Alleyne delivered a match-defining spell. The seamer claimed 4/27 from her four overs, removing key batters and preventing New Zealand from fully capitalising on a strong platform.

The middle order responded through Brooke Halliday, who scored a composed 44, while Maddy Green remained unbeaten on 35 off 22 balls to push the total beyond 160. New Zealand captain Melie Kerr, however, endured a disappointing outing, managing just five runs.

West Indies’ chase began cautiously after the early loss of Qiana Joseph, but captain Hayley Matthews and Campbelle rebuilt the innings with a vital partnership. Matthews contributed a fluent 48 off 37 balls before falling at a crucial stage.

With the required rate climbing, Campbelle assumed full responsibility. Mixing intelligent strike rotation with timely boundaries, the experienced batter struck eight fours and three sixes in her unbeaten 90 off 62 deliveries.

Needing 31 runs from the final three overs, West Indies kept their composure despite losing Deandra Dottin cheaply. Campbelle remained calm under pressure and guided her side home with a series of decisive strokes.

The victory marks a major boost for West Indies’ World Cup campaign and will be remembered for Campbelle’s match-winning knock, which ranks among the standout performances of the tournament so far.