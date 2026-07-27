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Man’s crane climb creates chaos at metro site

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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BENGALURU

A mentally unstable man climbed a crane at an under-construction Namma Metro site near Marathahalli, causing panic among workers late on Sunday. The man entered the crane operator’s cabin after reaching the top. Site staff brought him down, tied him up and allegedly assaulted him before informing HAL police. Officials said he appeared mentally unstable, and no FIR was registered as Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited did not file a complaint. The crane cabin was damaged during the incident. Authorities are reviewing the matter while the incident has raised concerns about handling vulnerable people safely at public places.

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