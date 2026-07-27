Bengaluru North Reviews Electoral Roll Revision Progress

Intro

The Chief Electoral Officer instructed Electoral Registration Officers to share constituency-wise ASDDO lists daily with recognised political party representatives

CH NEWS, Bengaluru

The Bengaluru North City Corporation held a review meeting on Monday to examine the progress of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls being carried out under the directions of the Election Commission of India.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Electoral Officer V. Anbukumar, in the presence of Additional District Election Officer and Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar at the corporation’s office in Bengaluru North.

Officials discussed steps needed to complete the revision process within the given deadline while ensuring fairness and transparency. Anbukumar reviewed progress across constituencies and directed officers to closely monitor work at every polling station. He instructed officials to ensure that genuine voters are not removed from the electoral rolls and that citizens do not face difficulties during the exercise.

The Chief Electoral Officer also directed Electoral Registration Officers to provide constituency-wise details of identified ASDDO lists to recognised political party representatives every day. He asked officials to study objections and suggestions received from parties and take suitable action according to rules. The officers were instructed to hold meetings with party representatives and maintain proper communication throughout the revision process.

Instructions were also issued to Booth Level Officers to complete door-to-door visits effectively and meet assigned targets on time. Officials were told to process applications carefully and dispose of them within the prescribed period. All departments involved were asked to follow Election Commission guidelines strictly and ensure a smooth transparent and effective implementation of the SIR exercise.

The meeting was attended by Joint Chief Electoral Officer Yogeshwar, Additional Commissioner Pallavi, Joint Commissioner Mohammed Naeem Momin, Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and other officials. The authorities said the revision work would continue with focus on accuracy accountability and public convenience.

Major Highlights of the review meeting