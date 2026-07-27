Khandre demands Centre support for drought affected Karnataka

Blurb

The minister said Karnataka had sufficient funds for VB-GRAM G, generating 1.5 crore monthly workdays with state and Centre support

BENGALURU

Rural Development Minister B. Eshwar Khandre on Monday asked Karnataka BJP leaders to seek special assistance from the Centre for drought relief if they were truly concerned about the state’s farmers and people affected by dry conditions.

He criticised the Opposition party’s planned drought study tour, saying it appeared to be only an attempt to show action rather than a genuine effort to help citizens. Khandre said BJP leaders should focus on bringing pressure on the Centre to release pending funds for Karnataka and support important development projects including the Mahadayi issue.

The minister said Karnataka had enough funds to provide employment opportunities under the VB-GRAM G scheme and create 1.5 crore human days of work every month. He explained that the state and Centre had released ₹1,200 and ₹1,700 respectively for the scheme during the first quarter of the financial year.

Khandre added that officials of Zilla Panchayats and village panchayats were instructed to provide jobs to workers near their homes to avoid difficulties. He said the government was taking steps to support people facing drought challenges and ensure employment availability in rural areas.

The minister’s remarks came amid political discussions over drought management in Karnataka. He urged all leaders to work towards securing resources and solutions instead of engaging in criticism. Khandre said cooperation from different sides was needed to protect farmers, strengthen rural communities and address the state’s drought-related concerns effectively. The focus, he added, should remain on helping people during difficult times. Authorities also aim to improve drought response measures through better planning and timely public support.

QUOTE

“BJP leaders should focus on putting pressure on the Centre to release pending funds for Karnataka and support key development projects, including resolving the Mahadayi issue.”