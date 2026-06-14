Vinícius rescues Brazil in hard-fought draw against Morocco

East Rutherford

Vinícius Júnior scored a crucial equaliser as Brazil battled back from an early setback to secure a 1-1 draw against Morocco in a high-intensity Group C clash at the FIFA World Cup.

The five-time world champions were under pressure for long periods and were fortunate to come away with a point after an impressive display by Morocco, who dominated much of the opening half-hour at MetLife Stadium.

Morocco, semifinalists at the previous World Cup, began confidently and created numerous opportunities against a nervous Brazilian side. Their bright start was rewarded in the 21st minute when Ismael Saibari produced a composed finish after a swift attacking move sliced through Brazil’s defence.

The goal came after a midfield turnover allowed Morocco to launch a rapid counterattack. A perfectly weighted through ball split the Brazilian backline and Saibari calmly chipped the advancing Alisson Becker to give the North Africans a deserved lead.

Brazil struggled to settle early, with coach Carlo Ancelotti later admitting his team looked anxious and unbalanced.

“The team was a bit anxious at the beginning. Nerves were all over the place,” Ancelotti said after the match.

The South Americans eventually found their rhythm and levelled in the 32nd minute through Vinícius Júnior. The Real Madrid star combined neatly with Bruno Guimarães before cutting inside and firing a powerful right-footed effort beyond goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

The strike was Vinícius’ 10th international goal and lifted the spirits of the largely Brazilian crowd among the 80,000-plus spectators.

The second half remained fiercely contested, with Morocco continuing to threaten. Captain Achraf Hakimi led by example as the Atlas Lions pushed for a winner, while Brazil searched for moments of individual brilliance.

Morocco nearly snatched victory deep into stoppage time, but Alisson produced a remarkable double save to preserve the draw.

The result extends Brazil’s unbeaten run in World Cup opening matches and leaves Group C finely balanced. Brazil next face Haiti in Philadelphia, while Morocco take on Scotland as both teams continue their quest for a place in the knockout stages.