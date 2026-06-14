Brazil Legends to face Indian All Stars in Kochi exhibition clash

Intro

Football fans await star-studded encounter featuring former international greats soon.

Kochi

Football enthusiasts in Kerala are set for a memorable spectacle later this year as Brazil Legends take on Indian All Stars in a high-profile exhibition match at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on September 20.

The much-anticipated contest was officially unveiled with the launch of the match ticket at a special function in Kochi, generating excitement among football fans across the state.

Organisers have promised a star-studded event featuring some of the biggest names associated with Brazilian football. The Brazil Legends squad is expected to include several former internationals, including members of Brazil’s victorious 2002 FIFA World Cup-winning team.

Among the global icons likely to headline the visiting side are Ronaldinho and Rivaldo, two of the most celebrated figures in world football. Their expected participation has already generated considerable buzz among supporters eager to witness legendary players in action.

The Indian All Stars team will feature a collection of former national team players who played key roles in Indian football over the years. The squad is set to include iconic striker I. M. Vijayan, former forward C. K. Vineeth, midfield veteran Jo Paul Ancheri and experienced campaigner K. T. Chacko.

The exhibition match is expected to attract thousands of spectators to the stadium, which has hosted several major sporting events over the years. For football-crazy Kerala, the opportunity to watch former World Cup winners and Indian football legends share the same pitch is being viewed as a unique occasion.

Apart from providing entertainment, the event is also expected to celebrate the enduring popularity of football in the state, where the sport enjoys a passionate following. Organisers believe the presence of globally recognised names will inspire young footballers and further strengthen interest in the game.

The clash is likely to rekindle memories of Brazil’s rich footballing history while showcasing some of India’s most admired former players. With nearly three months remaining before kick-off, anticipation is already building for what promises to be one of the biggest football events in Kerala this year.